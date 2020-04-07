Efforts being made to increase testing capacity for COVID-19 in J-K

Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education, Atal Dulloo on Tuesday said that efforts are being made to strengthen testing capacity for the screening of coronavirus in the Union Territory. "We have 4 testing labs, 2 in Jammu and 2 in Kashmir. We are trying to strengthen our testing capacity for the screening of COVID-19--we'll soon begin rapid testing. We have around 2500 isolation beds and 1000 quarantine beds, and sufficient Personal Protection Equipment kits in Jammu and Kashmir," Dulloo told ANI.

Apart from the setting up of quarantine facilities, several retired medical staff members are being re-employed. "We have tried to provide re-employment of at least one year to all the doctors, nurses and paramedic staff who have retired so that they are available to us as a human resource," he said. With regards to the supply of PPEs, he said that as of now there is no shortage. "We have also issued an order for 2.5 lakh PPEs with HLL (a company undertaken by the Government of India) and have been directly in touch with them as to how many PPEs we can avail. As and when we get them, we will distribute the equipment. As of now, there is no shortage," he added.

India's tally of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 4,421, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday. Out of the 4,421 cases, 3,981 are active cases while 325 have been cured or discharged and one has migrated. The total death toll stands at 114. (ANI)

