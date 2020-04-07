Left Menu
Development News Edition

Efforts being made to increase testing capacity for COVID-19 in J-K

Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education, Atal Dulloo on Tuesday said that efforts are being made to strengthen testing capacity for the screening of coronavirus in the Union Territory.

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 07-04-2020 16:40 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 16:40 IST
Efforts being made to increase testing capacity for COVID-19 in J-K
Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education, Atal Dulloo speaking to ANI on Tuesday. Image Credit: ANI

Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education, Atal Dulloo on Tuesday said that efforts are being made to strengthen testing capacity for the screening of coronavirus in the Union Territory. "We have 4 testing labs, 2 in Jammu and 2 in Kashmir. We are trying to strengthen our testing capacity for the screening of COVID-19--we'll soon begin rapid testing. We have around 2500 isolation beds and 1000 quarantine beds, and sufficient Personal Protection Equipment kits in Jammu and Kashmir," Dulloo told ANI.

Apart from the setting up of quarantine facilities, several retired medical staff members are being re-employed. "We have tried to provide re-employment of at least one year to all the doctors, nurses and paramedic staff who have retired so that they are available to us as a human resource," he said. With regards to the supply of PPEs, he said that as of now there is no shortage. "We have also issued an order for 2.5 lakh PPEs with HLL (a company undertaken by the Government of India) and have been directly in touch with them as to how many PPEs we can avail. As and when we get them, we will distribute the equipment. As of now, there is no shortage," he added.

India's tally of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 4,421, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday. Out of the 4,421 cases, 3,981 are active cases while 325 have been cured or discharged and one has migrated. The total death toll stands at 114. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

COVID-19 virus can last on face masks for a week, banknotes for days: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

Switzerland working on scenarios for progressive confiment easing - president

Switzerlands president said on Tuesday that the government was working on different scenarios for easing confinement measures in the country when the time comes but that the situation was still very far from normal.Various departments are w...

Jammu man sent to quarantine centre for spitting on road

Old habits will just no longer do, a Jammu and Kashmir administration employee found to his dismay on Tuesday when he was sent to a quarantine centre for blowing his nose and spitting on the road. The man, who works as an accountant in the ...

IRCTC suspends bookings for the three trains run by it till April 30

Railway subsidiary IRCTC which runs three private trains in the country has decided to suspend their services till April 30, officials said on Tuesday. The bookings for the three trains -- the Kashi Mahakal Express on the Varanasi-Indore r...

COVID-19: Govt mulling requests from states, experts to extend lockdown:Sources

A lot of state governments as well as experts are requesting the Central government to extend the nationwide coronavirus lockdown, and the Centre is thinking in this direction, government sources said on TuesdayHowever, sources did not indi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020