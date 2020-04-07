Left Menu
Development News Edition

South African union takes govt to court over COVID-19 gear shortage

Reuters | Cape Town | Updated: 07-04-2020 18:49 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 18:26 IST
South African union takes govt to court over COVID-19 gear shortage
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

South Africa's main health workers' union planned to challenge the government in court on Tuesday over shortages of protective gear for frontline staff as the country braced for a surge in new coronavirus cases.

Under a strict 21-day lockdown imposed from March 27 in a bid to contain the outbreak, South Africa has 1,686 confirmed cases, the continent's highest number, and 12 deaths. "The risk of employees being infected with the COVID-19 virus is real," Zola Saphetha, general secretary of the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (NEHAWU), said in court papers.

A health ministry spokesman did not respond to a request for comment, but Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said last week that the government had held talks with NEHAWU and was working with both foreign and local manufacturers to ensure supplies. Many health workers are buying their own protective gear in a desperate bid to ward off the transmission. Officials in the worst-hit Gauteng province appealed over the weekend for public donations of ventilators and vital masks and gloves.

The union wants the ministers of health and labor, among others, to establish rules on treatment in the absence of appropriate protective equipment. Some of its members in KwaZulu-Natal have been infected, it says. "The failure to provide guidelines to mitigate the risk to employees in the circumstances unjustifiably and without valid reason places employees at great risk and violates their right to work in a safe environment," the affidavit said.

Unions exert great power in South Africa. NEHAWU's quarter of a million members are part of a group of unions that are in an alliance with President Cyril Ramaphosa's ruling African National Congress (ANC) party. "We don't have an unlimited reserve of doctors and nurses, and we know the case numbers are going to rise," Angelique Coetzee, chairwoman of the South African Medical Association, which represents some 16,000 doctors, told Reuters.

Global scarcity of personal protective equipment, such as masks and gloves, for nurses, doctors, porters, and other health workers is a big obstacle to attempts to curb death tolls, elsewhere in Africa and on other continents. In Zimbabwe, where health workers had been striking over pay and working conditions before COVID-19 arrived, doctors have also gone to court to force the government to provide equipment, Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights said on Monday. The court has not yet set a date for a hearing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

Police welfare centre in Jammu manufacture protective gear including masks for cops

Police Welfare Centre in Jammu is engaged in making masks, and personal protective gear needed to protect police personnel deputed at hospitals and quarantine centres across the state. Speaking to ANI, Rimpi Khajuria Incharge of Police Welf...

Indian-American journalist among victims of coronavirus in US

Scores of Indian-Americans have tested positive with the novel coronavirus in the US and several of them, including a former journalist of an Indian news agency, have died, according to multiple news reports from community organisations and...

President calls on SA to abide by regulations during COVID-19 lockdown

President Cyril Ramaphosa has again emphasized the importance of social distancing in the fight against COVID-19 in South Africa.He has called on South Africans to abide by the regulations that have been published by the government during t...

101-yr-old German woman escapes senior home amid virus lockdown

A 101-year-old woman crept out of an old peoples home in a bid to get to visit her daughter on her birthday, German police said Tuesday. Officers intercepted her after she had escaped via an emergency exit at the home in northern Germany.Br...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020