UK's Queen Elizabeth wishes PM Johnson a speedy recovery

Britain's Queen Elizabeth wished Prime Minister Boris Johnson a "full and speedy recovery" and sent a message of support to his pregnant fiancée and his family.
"The queen sent a message to Carrie Symonds and to the Johnson family," Buckingham Palace said.
"Her Majesty said they were in her thoughts and that she wished the prime minister a full and speedy recovery."
