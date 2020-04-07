Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pandemic to wipe out 6.7% of working hours worldwide in Q2 - ILO

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 07-04-2020 19:47 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 19:47 IST
Pandemic to wipe out 6.7% of working hours worldwide in Q2 - ILO

The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to wipe out 6.7% of working hours globally in the second quarter of this year, equivalent to the labour of 195 million full-time workers, the International Labour Organization (ILO) said on Tuesday. More than four out of five people in the global workforce live in places hit by full or partial workplace closures, it said in a report on the "worsening crisis with devastating effects" on the world of work.

It urged countries to take steps to keep people connected to jobs they are no longer able to do, so that fewer of them will end up unemployed. "We clearly need and we are seeing it around world on an individualised national basis, efforts to stimulate economic activity through expansive fiscal and accommodating monetary policies - this is absolute essential," ILO director-general Guy Ryder told a news conference.

He listed initiatives such as partial unemployment, technical unemployment and short working time measures that keep workers tied to their jobs. "I think we have seen in a number of countries very appropriate reactions which enable companies to benefit from public support but at the same time take their responsibilities in retaining their employees and keeping them connected to the company involved and to the labour market," Ryder said.

The Asia-Pacific region accounts for 125 million of the overall decline of 195 million in full-time job equivalents in the second quarter, although Chinese companies are getting back to work after a long lockdown to halt the virus spread, the report said. The U.N. agency gave no precise projection for the number of people to be made jobless by the crisis, though it said it would be "significantly higher" than the 25 million it forecast just last month. At the start of this year, 190 million workers were unemployed around the world.

The four sectors hardest-hit worldwide are accommodation and food services, manufacturing, retail, and business services and administrative activities, the report said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

Lifesaving drugs should be made available to Indians first: Rahul Gandhi

India must help all countries in their fight against the coronavirus but lifesaving medicines should be made available to Indians first, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Tuesday after the government decided to partially lift a ban on ex...

Three COVID-19 patients die in a day in Gujarat; toll now 15

Three more coronavirus positive patients died in Gujarat on Tuesday - two in Surat and one in Patan - taking the total number of fatalities in the state to 15, a health department official said. A 52-year-old man and a 65-year-old senior ci...

Players these days don't know how to handle big money: Yuvraj Singh

Former India batsman Yuvraj Singh on Tuesday said that players used to be very disciplined during his days and went on to add that the current gen players sometimes do not know how to handle the big money they get from tournaments like IPL....

Tablighi Jamaat returnees identified in Maharashtra, being traced: Govt sources

All the Tablighi Jamaat members who returned to Maharashtra from Nizamuddin Markaz have been identified, the Maharashtra Home Ministry sources said.Most of them are traced and quarantined swab samples have been taken from them. Few of the r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020