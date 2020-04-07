New York records deadliest day in coronavirus crisis

New York records deadliest day in coronavirus crisisReuters | New York | Updated: 07-04-2020 21:28 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 21:04 IST
New York reported its deadliest day in the coronavirus pandemic, with 731 new deaths in the state to a total of 5,489 fatalities even as Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Tuesday that hospitalizations appeared to be reaching a plateau.
The death count for April 6 of 731 marked an increase from the prior day's 599 new deaths, Cuomo told a daily briefing on the coronavirus.
