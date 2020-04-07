Left Menu
19 more COVID-19 positive cases and 2 deaths reported in Gujarat

Nineteen more people tested positive for COVID-19 and two deaths were reported from the state on Tuesday. Both the deceased had comorbid conditions, informed Principal Secretary (Health) of Gujarat, Jayanti Ravi.

ANI | Gandhinagar (Gujarat) | Updated: 07-04-2020 21:09 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 21:09 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Nineteen more people tested positive for COVID-19 and two deaths were reported from the state on Tuesday. Both the deceased had comorbid conditions, informed Principal Secretary (Health) of Gujarat, Jayanti Ravi. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the state now stand at 175.

Meanwhile, the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in India has climbed to 4,789, as per the data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday. The toll due to the coronavirus has risen to 124 while 353 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated. Maharashtra reported the highest number of 868 cases, followed by Tamil Nadu 621 and Delhi 576.

As many as 508 COVID-19 positive cases and 13 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours from across the country. Out of the total number of coronavirus cases, 4,312 are active cases, 353 have been cured/discharged/migrated while 124 deaths have been reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

