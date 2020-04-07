U.S. Treasury preparing to ask for further $200 bln for small business lending

The U.S. Treasury Department is preparing to ask Congress for a further $200 billion for a small business lending program that is a mainstay of the nation's coronavirus economic relief efforts, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday.

The Post, which cited two unnamed people briefed on the matter, said the request could come as soon as Tuesday, but that details were still being worked out.

