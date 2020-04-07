Odisha reports first COVID-19 death;confirmed cases tally spikes to 42

Odisha reported its first COVID-19 fatality with the death of a 72-year-old man in Bhubaneswar, officials said on Tuesday. The state also reported a fresh coronavirus case during the day, taking the total count of those infected to 42.

The premier hospital said a 60-year-old coronavirus patient from Surya Nagar area of the capital city, who is on ventilator support, is stable and improving but he is not out of danger. The patient died in AIIMS Bhubaneswar on Monday and a report on Tuesday confirmed that he had tested positive for the virus.

About the deceased, officials said he hailed from Jharpada locality in Bhubaneswar and was admitted to AIIMS here on April 4 with complaint of respiratory distress. The patient who had a history of chronic hypertension died on April 6, a Health and Family Welfare Department official said, adding that contact tracing and containment is going on.

A statement from AIIMS, Bhubaneswar said the man had reported to the institute at 1 pm on April 4 with fever and severe respiratory difficulty. He was immediately shifted to isolation ward since he was having symptoms of COVID-19 and was treated for respiratory failure with oxygen and supporting therapy. His condition worsened and he was put on ventilator on April 6 but despite all medical care, he died, it said.

His sample, taken on April 6 was found to be positive for coronavirus infection by the AIIMS which was subsequently sent to RMRC for reconfirmation and it was reaffirmed on April 7. As the patient was treated as a COVID-19 suspect from the very beginning, all hospital infection control and safety protocols were followed, it said.

State governments Chief Spokesman on COVID-19, Subroto Bagchi said the last rites of the deceased would be performed strictly in accordance with the direction issued by the central government. His body will be handed over by the AIIMS authorities as per the laid down procedure to the state government. The last rites would be performed under its supervision, Bagchi said.

Meanwhile, a fresh coronavirus case was confirmed in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday. The 45-year-old man belongs to Madhusudan Nagar of Unit IV area in the state capital, a senior official said. It was not immediately known whether he had any recent travel history.

With this, the number of coronavirus cases in the state has gone up to 42 with state capital Bhubaneswar reporting the maximum number of 34 patients. It virtually makes the city a COVID-19 hotspot. The new case has come to light a day after a 32-year- old man from Kendrapara district having a travel history to Dubai tested positive for coronavirus.

The man had returned from Dubai on March 24, an official said, adding on his return from Dubai, he stayed at the house of a friend in Bhubaneswar before visiting his native place in Kendrapara district. The state had on Sunday reported 18 new COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, two COVID-19 patients in the state have recovered from the disease and they have been discharged from the hospital, the official said, adding that the state at present has 39 active coronavirus cases. A total of 86 people continue to remain in isolation in different hospitals in the state, he added.

The Odisha government has launched aggressive contact tracing of coronavirus patients in different districts of the state by forming containment zones. This apart, the state government has already set up seven dedicated hospitals with bed strength of around 1,500 exclusively for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in different places, Bagchi said, adding more such exclusive corona hospitals will be ready soon taking the bed capacity to 5,607.

