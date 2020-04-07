Left Menu
Development News Edition

India asks TikTok, Facebook to remove users spreading coronavirus misinformation

Reuters | Updated: 07-04-2020 22:10 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 22:10 IST
India asks TikTok, Facebook to remove users spreading coronavirus misinformation

India has told Facebook and Chinese video app TikTok to remove users found to be spreading misinformation about the coronavirus following concern about videos intended to mislead Muslims, according to a government source and a letter seen by Reuters. The move follows a report by Delhi-based digital analytics firm Voyager Infosec which identified a pattern of targeted disinformation in many social media videos that appeared to be aimed at Muslims, with some using religious beliefs to justifying defiance of health advisories over the virus.

In one video reviewed by Reuters on Tuesday, a TikTok user says he is not scared of the coronavirus because, as a Muslim, he is a follower of the Prophet Mohammed and fears only Allah. In another, a young man throws away a face mask - of the kind being commonly used during the coronavirus outbreak - to put on a Muslim skull cap, and makes a gesture of praying.

Concerns about such content forced India's IT ministry to write to TikTok and Facebook on April 5, the government source said. The letter, seen by Reuters on Tuesday, asks companies to remove users who are spreading misinformation and "preserve" their details for sharing with law enforcement when requested. "You need to ensure that such rogue messages do not go viral," said the IT ministry's letter.

"(Such messages) have the potential for creating panic ... this effectively weakens the all-out effort being made by the Indian government for containing the coronavirus," the letter added. In a statement, TikTok said it was "actively working with the government to support" their efforts to fight misinformation, while proactively working towards elevating credible information related to COVID-19 on its platform.

Facebook told Reuters it was taking "aggressive steps to stop misinformation and harmful content from spreading on our platforms". It said it will remove misinformation about COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, that could contribute to imminent physical harm. "INFODEMIC"

The coronavirus crisis has been accompanied by what the World Health Organization has called an "infodemic" of misinformation. Globally, platforms such as Facebook have responded by barring users from posting misleading information about the coronavirus, including denials of expert guidance and encouragement of fake treatments. India has reported 4,421 coronavirus cases and 115 deaths, and is in lockdown nationwide. The government has been issuing Twitter posts cautioning people against misinformation and debunking fake news.

India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh also raised concerns about "fake news" social media posts on Tuesday, saying its cyber cell was reviewing at least one Facebook and six TikTok videos. It gave no further details. "We will definitely take action ... We are also sending details to the Indian government from our end," a senior state official, Avanish Kumar Awasthi, told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

H&M in talks to support Bangladesh workers as lockdowns hit livelihoods

By Naimul Karim DHAKA, April 7 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Fashion giant HM said on Tuesday it is working with other companies to support garment workers in Bangladesh, where more than 2 million have been hit by factory closures as coronav...

Cross-border infiltration bids by Pakistan continue despite COVID-19 pandemic: DGP

Two days after a fierce gunfight along the Line of Control left five Army personnel and as many militants dead, the Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday said cross-border infiltration attempts are continuously being made ...

Boris Johnson stable in ICU with COVID-19, remains in 'good spirits'

Boris Johnson who was hospitalised with persistent coronavirus symptoms is stable in the intensive care unit ICU of a London hospital and has not required ventilator support for breathing, Downing Street said in a health update on the Briti...

Delhi records 2 more COVID-related deaths; Kejriwal announces 5-point plan to contain spread

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced a five-point action plan to contain the spread of coronavirus in the national capital which recorded two more deaths and 51 new cases taking the overall number of COVID-19 patients t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020