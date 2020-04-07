Left Menu
AIIMS medical staff to get Hydroxychloroquine tablets from their respective depts

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) authorities have asked its healthcare workers involved in the treatment of COVID-19 patients to get Hydroxychloroquine tablets from their respective departments if they need.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2020 22:46 IST
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) authorities have asked its healthcare workers involved in the treatment of COVID-19 patients to get Hydroxychloroquine tablets from their respective departments if they need. The order has been issued by Dr DK Sharma, Medical Superintendent at AIIMS.

"It is for the information of all concerned that in accordance with earlier decision, requisite quantity of Tab. Hydroxy Chloroquine (HCQ) has been issued to all departments (for faculty & residents) and to all in patient wards (for nurses, technical and all other staff) from wheresoever requisition was received," read the order. "All those departments/ inpatient wards who have not sent their requisitions so far and want to get Tab. HCQ's issued for use by the employees/ officials at risk, are requested to send their requirement (accompanied with a list of employees/ officials) to the undersigned or Dr. Vijaydeep Siddharth Assoc. Prof. Hospital Admn. & Officer I/c Medical Store for approval and subsequent issue by hospital store," it said.

"All other individual employees (serving/ retired) or dependent EHS beneficiary patients who have been/ are being advised Tab. HCQ by respective treating doctors including EHS CMO's; can get required medicine issued from EHS Pharmacy against prescription," the order further said. ICMR has earlier issued an advisory related to the use of Hydroxychloroquine.

According to ICMR, Hydroxychloroquine is recommended only to those asymptomatic healthcare workers involved in the care of suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19 and asymptomatic household contacts of laboratory-confirmed cases. The Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry earlier today informed that the total number of coronavirus positive cases in the country has gone up to 4,789 including 4312 active cases, 353 cured/discharged/migrated people and 124 deaths. (ANI)

