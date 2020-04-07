Rajasthan coronavirus count rises to 343 as 42 more cases surface

Rajasthan recorded 42 more cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, taking the total number of infected people in the state to 343, an official said. According to officials, the virus has so far claimed six lives in the state. However, they maintain that deaths occurred due to co-morbidity -- more than one illness or disease occurring in one person at the same time.

"Forty-two new cases have come up today, including in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Banswara and Churu districts. All have contact and travel history," Additional Chief Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said. Among the fresh cases, 13 were detected in Jaisalmer; nine in Jodhpur; seven in Banswara, six in Jaipur (6); three each in Bikaner and Bharatpur; and one in Churu.

Kumar said the total number included 36 people evacuated from Iran last month. Jaipur has the maximum 106 cases followed by Jodhpur (30), Bhilwara (27), Jhunjhunu (23) and Tonk (20).

No fresh case has been reported from Bhilwara in the past two days. In Jaipur, the Ramganj area has emerged as a major coronavirus hotspot from where the maximum number of cases have been reported.

Rajasthan Health Minister Dr Raghu Sharma on Tuesday said the state government has decided to step up screening of people through rapid testing kits in the areas hit by coronavirus infection. The rapid testing, a kind of blood test which gives quick results in comparison to the current swab-based examination.

The minister said the 'Bhilwara model' of intensive screening will also be replicated with improvements and local requirements in the virus-hit areas. Dr. Sharma said of the 343 positive patients till date, 32 people have been discharged from hospitals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

