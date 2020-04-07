Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajasthan coronavirus count rises to 343 as 42 more cases surface

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 07-04-2020 23:11 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 23:11 IST
Rajasthan coronavirus count rises to 343 as 42 more cases surface

Rajasthan recorded 42 more cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, taking the total number of infected people in the state to 343, an official said. According to officials, the virus has so far claimed six lives in the state. However, they maintain that deaths occurred due to co-morbidity -- more than one illness or disease occurring in one person at the same time.

"Forty-two new cases have come up today, including in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Banswara and Churu districts. All have contact and travel history," Additional Chief Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said. Among the fresh cases, 13 were detected in Jaisalmer; nine in Jodhpur; seven in Banswara, six in Jaipur (6); three each in Bikaner and Bharatpur; and one in Churu.

Kumar said the total number included 36 people evacuated from Iran last month. Jaipur has the maximum 106 cases followed by Jodhpur (30), Bhilwara (27), Jhunjhunu (23) and Tonk (20).

No fresh case has been reported from Bhilwara in the past two days. In Jaipur, the Ramganj area has emerged as a major coronavirus hotspot from where the maximum number of cases have been reported.

Rajasthan Health Minister Dr Raghu Sharma on Tuesday said the state government has decided to step up screening of people through rapid testing kits in the areas hit by coronavirus infection. The rapid testing, a kind of blood test which gives quick results in comparison to the current swab-based examination.

The minister said the 'Bhilwara model' of intensive screening will also be replicated with improvements and local requirements in the virus-hit areas. Dr. Sharma said of the 343 positive patients till date, 32 people have been discharged from hospitals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Time not ripe for full withdrawal of lockdown on April 14: Kerala Expert Committee

The Expert Committee appointed by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to study the COVID-19 lockdown has recommended the Centre not to fully withdraw the lockdown on April 14, which was imposed to prevent the spread of the novel coronavi...

Tunisia seeks donations to fund coronavirus facilities

Tunisia on Tuesday asked for donations to fund 250 intensive care beds to be placed in a sports hall in the capital as it tries to ramp up medical facilities in response to the coronavirus.Tunisia, which has confirmed 596 cases of the virus...

Golf-Immelman says Masters in November presents new challenge

Trevor Immelman may not be putting the finishing touches on his Masters preparations this week but the former champion already has a good understanding of what to expect should the postponed tournament be contested in November. Augusta Nati...

Jobless Americans to see extra payments as soon as this week

Americans who have lost their jobs due to the new coronavirus will start getting enhanced jobless benefits as soon as this week as states deploy hundreds of billions of dollars in federal aid, state officials said on Tuesday.Congress approv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020