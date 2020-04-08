Left Menu
Development News Edition

Messages from above: Colombia's army takes to the skies to enforce quarantine

Reuters | Bogota | Updated: 08-04-2020 02:01 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 01:54 IST
Messages from above: Colombia's army takes to the skies to enforce quarantine

From helicopters blasting messages over densely crowded areas to issuing fines, Colombia's military is deploying all kinds of methods to ensure compliance with a national quarantine to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The Andean country is in the midst of obligatory isolation that began late last month and is set to last until April 27. Healthcare workers, members of the military and the police, and staff in grocery stores, pharmacies, food factories, and banks are allowed out. Otherwise, just one person per family can leave home to buy groceries and carry out financial transactions.

Some people, however, are wandering streets and riding public transport at the risk of contracting the virus and infecting family members, according to the police. The police have issued warnings or fines of 936,000 pesos ($235) to some 95,000 people for flouting quarantine rules.

"We carry special speakers ... to fly over parts of Bogota and the surrounding municipalities in order to prevent, mitigate and contain the pandemic," Colonel Jorge Alfredo Martinez, second commander of the Army Aviation Brigade, told Reuters. These aerial patrols are carried out in the capital and other cities across the country which has reported more than 1,500 infections and over 40 deaths.

"Dear citizens: the army salutes you and asks that you remain in your houses to comply with the quarantine ordered by the government," said a pre-recorded message broadcast from a helicopter flying above a working-class area of Bogota. "Remember to follow the recommendations of the health authorities. Stay in your houses. We will look after you and by abiding by the rules, you will look after us," the message continued, while people in apartments below applauded.

($1 = 3,978.38 pesos)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Eastern Libyan forces attack Tripoli hospital for second day

Rockets rained down on Libyas capital Tripoli on Tuesday, health authorities in the U.N.-backed government said, the second day of heavy bombardment by eastern-based forces that struck one of the citys largest hospitals. The barrage of Grad...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Hopes of progress against virus lift stocks; dollar, oil fall

World stock markets rose on Tuesday led by gains in Europe and Asia as signs of progress in curbing the spread of the novel coronavirus fueled investors appetite for risk, though a steep, late sell-off on Wall Street erased gains in U.S. st...

U.S. appeals court allows abortion curbs in Texas during coronavirus outbreak

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday ruled that Texas can enforce limits on the ability of women to obtain abortions as part of the states policy requiring postponement of non-urgent medical procedures during the coronavirus pandemic. A three-ju...

UPDATE 4-Long lines and frustration as Wisconsinites brave voting amid pandemic

Despite a last-minute court battle and a stay-at-home order, thousands of Wisconsin voters on Tuesday braved the coronavirus outbreak to wait six feet apart in lines for hours and cast ballots in the states presidential primary and local el...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020