S.Korea's Moon announces $29.5 bln additional cheap loans for exporters

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 08-04-2020 08:10 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 08:10 IST
South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Wednesday the government will make an additional 36 trillion won ($29.5 billion) worth of cheap loans available for exporters hit by the coronavirus.

Speaking at a policy meeting with economic chiefs, Moon also said fresh measures worth 17.7 trillion won will be rolled out to boost consumption and support domestic demand.

($1 = 1,219.6500 won)

