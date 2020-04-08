Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iran presses for IMF loan; some business to stay shut despite easing

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 08-04-2020 15:06 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 14:35 IST
Iran presses for IMF loan; some business to stay shut despite easing
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (File pic) Image Credit: ANI

President Hassan Rouhani pressed harder on Wednesday for a $5 billion emergency IMF loan Iran has sought to fight the Middle East's worst coronavirus outbreak, saying the Fund would be guilty of discrimination if it withholds the money. Rouhani also said some businesses will remain closed until further notice, after the authorities announced last week that they will begin to ease a shut-down order from April 11.

Iran's central bank wrote last month to the International Monetary Fund to request the $5 billion from its Rapid Financing Initiative, an emergency program that aids countries faced with sudden shocks such as natural disasters. It was Tehran's first request for IMF aid since Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution. "I urge international organizations to fulfill their duties ... We are a member of the IMF," Rouhani said at a televised cabinet meeting. "There should be no discrimination in giving loans," Rouhani added, saying such discrimination would be unacceptable.

In a tweet on Sunday, the secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, Ali Shamkhani, accused the United States of blocking Tehran's loan request from the IMF. Iran has banned intercity travel and shut non-essential businesses to fight an outbreak that according to official figures has killed 3,872 people and infected 62,589.

The authorities have said some businesses whose operations do not create a big risk of spreading the virus will be allowed to reopen from Saturday. They have not given a detailed explanation of which businesses fall into that category. "But high-risk businesses will remain closed until further notice," Rouhani said. "We should continue fighting the disease while our economic activities continue as much as possible."

An IMF official has said the Fund is in dialogue with Iran, with talks aimed at understanding Iran's needs and what is required for the loan request to be processed. The coronavirus outbreak has further damaged Iran's economy, already battered by U.S. sanctions, reimposed since 2018 when Washington exited an agreement to lift them in return for curbs to Iran's nuclear program.

Tehran has blamed the United States and its "maximum pressure" policy for restricting Iran's ability to respond effectively to the virus. "The U.S. sanctions on Iran are economic and medical terrorism ... They are in violation of international medical conventions," Rouhani said.

U.S. officials have said that the sanctions do not target medicine for Iran and Washington had offered to help Tehran face the outbreak. Iran has dismissed the offer as ridiculous.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Sebi asks 10 entities to make open offer to Mindvision Capital's shareholders 

Capital markets regulator Sebi has directed 10 entities to make an open offer to shareholders of Mindvision Capital Ltd, and pay 10 per cent interest for delay in making such an offer. The entities have been asked to make the open offer wit...

Man behind southeast France knife attack was likely lone wolf, prosecutors say

The man who carried out a fatal knife attack in the southeastern French town of Romans-sur-Isre earlier this month was likely to have acted alone, the French anti-terrorist prosecutors department said on Wednesday.The initial investigations...

UPDATE 2-EU ministers fail to agree virus economic rescue in all-night talks

European Union finance ministers failed to agree in all-night talks on more support for their coronavirus-hit economies and their chairman said on Wednesday morning he was suspending the discussions until Thursday. Diplomatic sources and of...

Germany agrees to take in 50 young migrants from Greek islands

German Chancellor Angela Merkels cabinet agreed on Wednesday to accept 50 migrant children and youths from overcrowded camps on Greek islands, government sources said. The move was a first step by Germany, officials said, as worries mount a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020