Pelosi, Schumer back emergency business funds amid coronavirus

Pelosi, Schumer back emergency business funds amid coronavirusReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-04-2020 17:38 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 17:20 IST
Democratic leaders in Congress on Wednesday threw their support behind interim emergency funding a day after the Trump administration asked U.S. lawmakers for another $250 billion in aid for small businesses amid the coronavirus outbreak.
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, in a statement, said the emergency bill must also include more funding for hospitals and state and local governments as well as foods assistance. Congress would then work to pass another bill aimed at further expanding relief, they added.
