Left Menu
Development News Edition

Portuguese hotels to lay off 85% of workers in April

Reuters | Lisbon | Updated: 08-04-2020 18:23 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 17:36 IST
Portuguese hotels to lay off 85% of workers in April
Representative Image

Around 85% of hotel workers in Portugal will be temporarily laid off in April due to the impact the coronavirus is having on the country's economy, Hotels Association AHP said on Wednesday.

AHP said 93.8% of Portuguese hotels will or have already applied to be able to temporarily lay off workers. AHP President Cristina Siza Vieira said this was a way to "keep jobs". Approved by the government, the lay-off measure allows companies to temporarily suspend jobs or reduce working hours but does not permit them to fire staff or make them redundant.

AHP also said the hotel industry could lose 80-90% of its revenues, or up to 1.4 billion euros between March and June if the coronavirus continues to spread. Portugal attracts millions of foreign visitors annually, and the tourism sector, accounting for nearly 15% of gross domestic product, helped it to recover from the 2010-14 debt crisis.

The country's biggest hotel chain is Pestana, which manages nearly 100 hotels. Another chain is Vila Gale, which owns around 30 hotels. There are also foreign-owned hotel chains operating in the country. Portugal is boosting credit lines for businesses struggling with the coronavirus outbreak to 4.2 billion euros after a state aid package from the European Commission helped to shore up the country's finances.

Companies have so far applied for 90 million euros of an original 3 billion in credit announced by the government two weeks ago. That money is targeted towards the tourism sector, hotels, restaurants, and traditional industries such as textiles, clothing, and timber. Portugal, currently on its third week of a nationwide state of emergency, has so far reported 13,141 confirmed coronavirus cases and 380 deaths, a relatively low toll, especially compared with neighboring Spain and Italy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Trump's handling of COVID-19 pandemic and feuds with reporters grab headlines

Donald Trumps handling of the coronavirus pandemic crisis and his rude remarks at reporters questioning his contempt for science and disdain for experts have grabbed headlines in the American media, with a leading newspaper even going to th...

Poland to spend 100 bln zlotys to help companies save jobs

Poland will spend over 100 billion zlotys 23.99 billion to help companies affected by the coronavirus pandemic, the prime minister said on Wednesday, in a move he hopes will save up to 5 million jobs.We are at war to save jobs, Mateusz Mora...

Thailand extends foreigners' visas to prevent queues and curb coronavirus

Thailand approved a plan on Wednesday to allow all foreigners who entered legally to receive automatic visa extensions, to prevent long queues at immigration centres and stem the spread of the coronavirus, a senior immigration official told...

Uganda Health Minister receives donation from Sinohydro to fight COVID-19

The Minister of Health, Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng received a cash donation of UGX 20M, cooking oil and rice worth UGX 20M and mobile phones worth UGX 10M from Sinohydro Corporation Ltd to support the COVID-19 response in Uganda. With Inputs from ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020