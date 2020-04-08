Uganda Health Minister receives donation from Sinohydro to fight COVID-19
The Minister of Health, Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng received a cash donation of UGX 20M, cooking oil and rice worth UGX 20M and mobile phones worth UGX 10M from Sinohydro Corporation Ltd to support the COVID-19 response in Uganda.
(With Inputs from APO)
- READ MORE ON:
- Uganda
- COVID-19
- Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng
- Sinohydro Corporation
