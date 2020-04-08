COVID-19 : Chandigarh administration advises against use of hydroxychloroquine drug by public
The Chandigarh administration on Wednesday advised against the use of hydroxychloroquine drug by the public for the treatment of COVID-19.ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-04-2020 19:03 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 19:03 IST
The Chandigarh administration on Wednesday advised against the use of hydroxychloroquine drug by the public for the treatment of COVID-19.
"It is brought out for information that it is not recommended to consume hydroxychloroquine drug by the public for prevention of coronavirus infection," Chandigarh Administration's advisory read.
India's tally of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 5,194, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday. 4,643 are active cases while 401 have been cured or discharged and one has migrated. The death toll stands at 149. (ANI)
