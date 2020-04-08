Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 : Chandigarh administration advises against use of hydroxychloroquine drug by public

The Chandigarh administration on Wednesday advised against the use of hydroxychloroquine drug by the public for the treatment of COVID-19.

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-04-2020 19:03 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 19:03 IST
COVID-19 : Chandigarh administration advises against use of hydroxychloroquine drug by public
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Chandigarh administration on Wednesday advised against the use of hydroxychloroquine drug by the public for the treatment of COVID-19.

"It is brought out for information that it is not recommended to consume hydroxychloroquine drug by the public for prevention of coronavirus infection," Chandigarh Administration's advisory read.

India's tally of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 5,194, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday. 4,643 are active cases while 401 have been cured or discharged and one has migrated. The death toll stands at 149. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Afghanistan frees 100 Taliban, but group hasn't verified

Afghanistan released 100 Taliban prisoners on Wednesday, claiming they were among 5,000 detainees to be freed under a deal between insurgents and the US. The Taliban, however, said they are yet to verify whether those released were on the l...

Gen.G remain atop the LCK spring standings

Gen.G maintained a narrow lead in the League Champions Korea 2020 spring standings with a 2-1 win Wednesday against APK Prince. Gen.G 13-3 stayed just ahead of T1 12-3, while APK Prince 5-11 dropped one rung to ninth place as Week 8 action ...

FACTBOX-Europe eyes world's biggest fiscal support package against coronavirus

European Union governments and institutions are likely to agree on Thursday on steps that could boost the EUs fiscal response to the coronavirus pandemic to 3.2 trillion euros, the biggest such package in the world. Existing measures alread...

Delayed decisions, political infighting hindered New York's efforts to control COVID-19: NYT

Confused guidance by public officials, unheeded warnings, delayed decisions and political infighting hampered initial efforts to control the COVID-19 outbreak in New York, the epicenter of the pandemic in the US, a report in The New York Ti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020