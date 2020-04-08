Dodta group donates face masks, test kits to COVID-19 response in Uganda
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kampala | Updated: 08-04-2020 19:50 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 19:50 IST
Dodta group of companies donated 10,000 face masks and 500 test kits towards the COVID-19 response. This was received by Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng, Dr. Joyce Moriku Kaducu, and Hon. Robinah Nabbanja, State Minister for Health in charge of General Duties.
(With Inputs from APO)
