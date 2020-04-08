Left Menu
Switzerland extends anti-virus measures to Apr. 26, sees phased-in loosening this month

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 08-04-2020 20:09 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 20:09 IST
Switzerland's government extended the nation's anti-coronavirus restrictions for another week to April 26, but said a gradual loosening of measures that now include border controls, school closures and bans on gatherings would begin this month.

"For the successful phaseout of the measures, certain requirements must be fulfilled," the government said in a statement on Wednesday, adding criteria it was considering in introducing the easing included the number of new infections, hospitalisations and the death rate.

