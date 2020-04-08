Left Menu
Nine more test coronavirus positive in MP's Barwani

PTI | Barwani | Updated: 08-04-2020 20:20 IST
Nine more persons tested coronavirus positive in Barwani of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, which took the tally of such patients in the district to 12, an official said. All these cases were reported in Sendhwa town, where three patients had been found earlier.

"Samples of 45 persons were collected from Khalwadi area of Sendhwa, where the positive cases were found earlier. The reports of 28 samples were received today. Of these, nine persons were found positive," Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Sendhwa, Ghanshyam Dhangar said.

The task of contact tracing of these people has been launched, he said. These patients include a health department employee, who lives in the government hospital campus. The samples of other health workers are also being collected for testing, he said.

On Sunday, three persons, including a 13-year girl, had tested positive for novel coronavirus in the same area of Sendhwa. "They are relatives of a 93-year-old man, who had arrived here from the UAE on March 13 and died on March 30," District Collector Amit Tomar had earlier said.

The elderly man, a resident of Sendhwa here, had died in an Indore hospital. But the authorities are yet to know whether his samples have tested coronavirus positive or not. PTI COR ADU MAS i NP NP

