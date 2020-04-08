EU urges states to lift export bans on drugs that may lead to shortages

The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, on Wednesday urged European Union states to lift export bans on medicines to avoid causing shortages in the bloc as it tackles the coronavirus crisis.

"We ask that national governments lift any export ban on medicines. Such restrictions can lead to shortages elsewhere in the EU," she said in a statement, also calling on governments to avoid stockpiling.

Many EU states have designated long lists of drugs that cannot be exported during the coronavirus emergency. The lists include drugs used to treat COVID-19 patients such as muscle relaxants, painkillers and hydroxychloroquine.

