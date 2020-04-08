Left Menu
Yavatmal in Maharashtra reports 8 coronavirus cases

Eight positive COVID-19 cases were reported from Yavatmal on Wednesday.

ANI | Yavatmal (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-04-2020 21:21 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 21:21 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Eight positive COVID-19 cases were reported from Yavatmal on Wednesday. "All the patients are in the isolation ward of Government Medical College and Hospital, Yavatmal," said MD Singh, District Collector, Yavatmal.

"A total of 117 COVID-19 positive cases and 8 deaths have been reported in Maharashtra today. The death toll in the state has risen to 72. The number of positive cases in the state stands at 1135," Health Department, Maharashtra stated in a release. India's tally of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 5,274, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday. 4,714 are active cases while 410 have been cured or discharged and one has migrated. The death toll stands at 149. (ANI)

