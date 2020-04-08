Left Menu
Development News Edition

India considers narrowing lockdown to coronavirus hotspots

Reuters | Updated: 08-04-2020 22:47 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 22:47 IST
India considers narrowing lockdown to coronavirus hotspots

India is considering plans to seal off coronavirus hotspots in Delhi, Mumbai and parts of the south while easing restrictions elsewhere as a way out of a three-week lockdown that has caused deep economic distress, officials said on Wednesday. The sweeping clampdown in the country of 1.3 billion people to prevent an epidemic of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus, ends on April 14 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to decide this week whether to extend it.

He told a conference of political leaders on Wednesday that several state governments had asked for an extension of the lockdown to cope with the outbreak. But he also said that India was facing serious economic challenges, according to a statement issued by his office. Scenes of poor migrant workers and their families walking long distances on empty highways to their homes in the countryside after losing their jobs have increased pressure on Modi to reopen parts of Asia's third largest economy.

More than 80% of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India, the world's second most populous country, have been traced to 62 districts representing less than 10% of India's landmass, according to government data. These are concentrated in the western state of Maharashtra, home to financial capital Mumbai, the capital Delhi and the southern states of Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Kerala.

Many parts of the country have not reported a single case. Such a skewed geographical spread strengthens the case for a more targeted approach under which the affected area and its neighbouring district would be cordoned off, health officials said.

"To manage coronavirus, we are working on a cluster containment strategy," said Health Ministry joint secretary Lav Agarwal, leading the effort to tackle the outbreak. "BHILWARA MODEL"

He said such measures were already in place in east Delhi, in Agra, site of the famed Taj Mahal monument, and in the textile town of Bhilwara in the western state of Rajasthan which has become a test case for a more targeted fight against COVID-19. Under the "Bhilwara model", which was adopted last month soon after about 30 people tested positive in the first big wave of infections, the town and its surrounding villages were sealed off with a virtual curfew in place.

People were not allowed even to step out of their homes to get essential stocks or medicines, instead they were asked to call helpline numbers for delivery of staples to their homes. "It is a lockdown, within a lockdown," said district information officer Gouri Kant.

The government of Uttar Pradesh, India's most populous state, said 15 districts which had each recorded six or more cases of COVID-19 would be cordoned off beginning Wednesday night as it steps up the fight to stem the infections. "There will be no movement in these areas and government will ensure the supply of essentials," additional chief secretary Awanish Awasthy said.

The Delhi state government said late on Wednesday it was making it compulsory for people to wear masks if they step out of their homes, and 20 areas in the city would be cordoned off. So far, India has registered 5,274 COVID-19 infections of whom 149 have died, government data showed on Wednesday.

The small numbers, in comparison to large countries such as the United States, Italy and China, have prompted questions from Modi's critics about whether India has gone too far in shutting down its economy, throwing millions of those who depend on pay by the day out of work and onto the brink of poverty. However, health experts say India needs to ramp up testing for infections to help ensure it has a grasp on how widespread the coronavirus is, and that a lockdown alone is no solution.

India's Supreme Court said on Wednesday COVID-19 tests should be conducted free at all government and private laboratories. So far, only government labs were conducting free tests, while the private labs had been allowed to charge a fixed rate of 4,500 Indian rupees. "The private hospitals including laboratories have an important role to play … by extending philanthropic services in the hour of national crisis," the court said, ruling on a public interest litigation.

It was not immediately clear how and if the government would reimburse private sector's costs. A senior government official, aware of internal discussions on the lockdown, said parts of the country that had not reported a single case of the coronavirus and where people were not in quarantine could lift the curbs.

"There are proposals that are on the table, if there is a partial lifting it will be done on the basis of safety assessment," the official said. But it was unlikely that schools, colleges, rail travel and religious gatherings would be allowed anywhere in the country, the official said. Following are government figures on the spread of the coronavirus in South Asia:

* India has 5,274 cases, including 149 deaths * Pakistan has 4,072 cases, including 58 deaths

* Afghanistan has 444 cases, including 14 deaths * Sri Lanka has 189 cases, including 7 deaths

* Bangladesh has 218 cases, including 20 deaths * Maldives has 19 cases and no deaths

* Nepal has nine cases and no deaths * Bhutan has five cases and no deaths (Additional reporting by Saurabh Sharma in Lucknow, C.K.Nayak in New Delhi, Editing by Mark Heinrich)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

New York state reports most coronavirus cases in world, overtaking Spain -Reuters tally

New York state on Wednesday reported the most coronavirus cases in the world, overtaking Spain, according to a Reuters tally. The U.S. state has 149,316 reported cases compared with Spain at 146,690. Italy is now in third place with 139,422...

Syrian air force behind chemical attacks, investigation team finds

Syrian Arab Air Force pilots flying Sukhoi Su-22 military planes and a helicopter dropped bombs containing poisonous chlorine and sarin nerve gas on a village in the countrys western Hama region in March 2017, a new team at the global chemi...

Mexico's president urges big companies to keep jobs, pay taxes

Mexicos president threw himself into a new confrontation with businesses on Wednesday, accusing big ones of not paying taxes and upbraiding others for laying off workers in the coronavirus crisis. Relations between President Andres Manuel L...

Over 12 lakh calls made to Dial-100 during lockdown period

Hyderabad, Apr 8 PTI A total of 12,82,559 calls were received by Dial-100, which is Telangana police emergency response number, from March 21 a day before Janata Curfew till April 7, officials said on Wednesday. Before the lockdown, the Di...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020