2 more test positive for COVID-19 in Bengal; total active cases now 71: Mamata

Two more persons from West Bengal tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total number of active cases in the state to 71, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Wednesday. Out of these cases, 61 are from 11 families and it proves that they did not maintain social distancing norms, she said.

Later, the website of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated that West Bengal has a total of 99 confirmed cases. "There were 69 active cases till Tuesday. Two more were added to this list today taking it to 71. Three people were discharged from the Beleghata ID Hospital on Wednesday. The number of recovered cases is 16," Banerjee said.

There were five deaths due to COVID-19 in the state, the chief minister said. "Thirteen patients are now admitted at the Beliaghata ID Hospital. Two of them also tested negative and will be released soon," she said.

The chief minister said 30 doctors, five nurses and four technicians of Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital, who were kept in a quarantine centre after coming in contact with a COVID-19 patient who died at the hospital, tested negative for the infection. "It's a sigh of relief that they tested negative. I was tensed that so many doctors were quarantined," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.