Indore reports 40 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, total mounts to 213

Indore reported 40 new positive cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the total number of infected patients in the city to 213. "Forty individuals tested positive for COVID-19 in Indore on Wednesday", according to Mahatama Gandhi Memorial College.

With this, the total number of coronavirus positive cases in the city climbed to 213. This is the highest rise in the number of patients reported in a single day. Six individuals succumbed to the virus on Wednesday.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of cases has increased to 5,274 including 149 deaths and 410 cured/discharged. (ANI)

