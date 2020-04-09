FACTBOX-The list of U.S. Treasury questions for airlines seeking bailout cash

U.S. Treasury officials have asked airlines seeking money from a $25 billion fund for payroll support to provide detailed information on their capital structure, liquidity and collateral, people briefed on the matter said.

Below is a list of the details Treasury has requested, as explained to Reuters by one of the people: CAPITAL STRUCTURE

- Breakout of all secured and unsecured debt - An overview of any financing completed in 2020, including applicable terms

- A detailed schedule of debt maturity in 2020 and any amortization - Any prohibitions on issuing any unsecured or secured debt contained in existing agreements or indentures

- Permitted debt and permitted lien baskets in dollar terms for incremental secured and unsecured indebtedness - Collateral currently used to support outstanding indebtedness

LIQUIDITY - Current liquidity including cash, marketable securities, revolver ability and delayed draw term loan availability

- Expectations on when they will run out of liquidity - Assumptions around daily cash burn, cost cuts, debt maturity, interest expense and amortization

- Best estimate for projected wages and benefits for April 1 to Sept. 30 given current operating assumptions for that period COLLATERAL

- Overview of loyalty program - Details on whether the loyalty program is encumbered or unencumbered

- Estimated value of the loyalty program - Historical cash flow of the loyalty program

- An overview of all unencumbered aircraft, engines and spare parts - The estimated value of the unencumbered assets broken down by asset class

- The estimated available financing of unencumbered assets - An overview of any additional unencumbered collateral

