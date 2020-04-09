Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-The list of U.S. Treasury questions for airlines seeking bailout cash

Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2020 00:24 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 00:24 IST
FACTBOX-The list of U.S. Treasury questions for airlines seeking bailout cash

U.S. Treasury officials have asked airlines seeking money from a $25 billion fund for payroll support to provide detailed information on their capital structure, liquidity and collateral, people briefed on the matter said.

Below is a list of the details Treasury has requested, as explained to Reuters by one of the people: CAPITAL STRUCTURE

- Breakout of all secured and unsecured debt - An overview of any financing completed in 2020, including applicable terms

- A detailed schedule of debt maturity in 2020 and any amortization - Any prohibitions on issuing any unsecured or secured debt contained in existing agreements or indentures

- Permitted debt and permitted lien baskets in dollar terms for incremental secured and unsecured indebtedness - Collateral currently used to support outstanding indebtedness

LIQUIDITY - Current liquidity including cash, marketable securities, revolver ability and delayed draw term loan availability

- Expectations on when they will run out of liquidity - Assumptions around daily cash burn, cost cuts, debt maturity, interest expense and amortization

- Best estimate for projected wages and benefits for April 1 to Sept. 30 given current operating assumptions for that period COLLATERAL

- Overview of loyalty program - Details on whether the loyalty program is encumbered or unencumbered

- Estimated value of the loyalty program - Historical cash flow of the loyalty program

- An overview of all unencumbered aircraft, engines and spare parts - The estimated value of the unencumbered assets broken down by asset class

- The estimated available financing of unencumbered assets - An overview of any additional unencumbered collateral

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

DoT relaxes radiation norms for mobile towers installation, upgradation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK PM Johnson making "steady progress" in COVID-19 treatment - spokeswoman

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is making steady progress while being treated in intensive care for COVID-19, his office said on Wednesday.The Prime Minister continues to make steady progress. He remains in intensive care, a Downing St...

Bijou homes seen filling former UK jail house of Oscar Wilde

Campaigners fear developers will carve bijou flats out of the British prison where playwright Oscar Wilde was jailed for the gross indecency of gay sex after plans for an arts hub failed.HMP Reading, the forbidding Victorian prison that was...

New York sees highest single day death toll for second day in row, 779 dead in 24-hr

New York, for the second consecutive day, recorded the highest single-day death toll with 779 people succumbing to COVID19, a terrible news, Governor Andrew Cuomo said, warning that the number will continue to rise even as the state is now ...

US Army Corps says time running out to build new facilities for coronavirus efforts

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said on Wednesday that time was running out to start work on new facilities to help medical authorities cope with the coronavirus outbreak, as swathes of the United States prepare for a surge in coronavirus ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020