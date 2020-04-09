Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pelosi: more small business spending alone would not pass U.S. House

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-04-2020 02:14 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 02:08 IST
Pelosi: more small business spending alone would not pass U.S. House

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Wednesday that $250 billion in coronavirus relief for small businesses desired by Republicans could not pass the House of Representatives on its own under current procedures, which require a unanimous vote of those present while most of Congress is out of town. Pelosi, a Democrat, and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer are demanding that more aid for hospitals, local governments and food assistance be added to the small business aid proposal that the Trump administration and Republicans want passed this week.

Pelosi was speaking in an interview with National Public Radio. Asked if there are limits on spending for coronavirus relief, she said: "No, we have to spend what we need."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

DoT relaxes radiation norms for mobile towers installation, upgradation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Starbucks sees 47% drop in second-quarter earnings on coronavirus hit

Starbucks Corp on Wednesday forecast a 47 drop in second-quarter earnings, scrapped its full-year forecast and warned that the financial hit from the coronavirus pandemic would extend into the final quarter of 2020.The company also said it ...

Saudi-led coalition declares 2-week coronavirus ceasefire in Yemen

The Riyadh-led military coalition declared a two-week ceasefire in Yemen starting Thursday in a bid to combat the spread of the deadly coronavirus, a senior Saudi official said. We are announcing a ceasefire starting Thursday for two weeks,...

Ex-Kazakh president's grandson wins UK case over purchase of London mansion

Londons High Court removed anti-graft orders against the grandson of the former president of Kazakhstan on Wednesday, dealing a blow to powers that British crime fighters use to target dirty money.The National Crime Agency NCA had sought Un...

Africa Development Bank creates $10 bn fund for virus aid

The African Development Bank on Wednesday said it had created a 10 billion emergency fund to help the continents countries fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Africa, the worlds poorest continent, may be badly exposed to the pandemic bo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020