Left Menu
Development News Edition

Goa's first COVID-19 patient recovers: State Health Minister

The first COVID-19 patient in Goa has recovered and will be discharged soon, an official said on Wednesday adding that it brings the total number of coronavirus positive cases in the state to six.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 09-04-2020 07:53 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 07:53 IST
Goa's first COVID-19 patient recovers: State Health Minister
Vishwajit Rane, Goa Health Minister. File photo. Image Credit: ANI

The first COVID-19 patient in Goa has recovered and will be discharged soon, an official said on Wednesday adding that it brings the total number of coronavirus positive cases in the state to six. "Goa has its first recovered COVID-19 patient, bringing the total number of positive cases to six. The patient will further be kept under monitored quarantine for 14 days as per protocol before final discharge," Vishwajit Rane, Goa Health Minister said.

Rane also applauded the medical staff for their service and efforts to ensure the patients are given proper treatment. Meanwhile, Goa has suggested to the Prime Minister that the lockdown be extended to contain the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Hanna Season 2 confirmation, release date, new cast addition, What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks gain on hopes pandemic is approaching peak

Asian shares rose on Thursday on hopes the COVID-19 pandemic is nearing a peak and that governments would roll out more stimulus measures, while expectations of an oil production cut agreement bolstered crude prices.MSCIs broadest index of ...

Oil rallies as deal takes shape before key meeting

Oil prices extended gains Thursday after Russia signalled it was ready to cut output before a key producers meeting aimed at boosting energy markets as the coronavirus pandemic strangles demand. US benchmark West Texas Intermediate rose 4.6...

COVID-19 outbreak: Consignment of medicines arrives in Sri Lanka from India

A consignment of medicines arrived in Sri Lanka from India on Wednesday, as South Asia battles with the coronavirus outbreak. Another gift consignment of medicines arrives from India to SriLanka. Cooperation in these difficult times is a ma...

Goa's first COVID-19 patient recovers: State Health Minister

The first COVID-19 patient in Goa has recovered and will be discharged soon, an official said on Wednesday adding that it brings the total number of coronavirus positive cases in the state to six. Goa has its first recovered COVID-19 patien...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020