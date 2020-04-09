Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jana Small Finance Bank Launches DIGIGEN - Simple Digital Banking for Savings Account & Fixed Deposits

PTI | Bangalore | Updated: 09-04-2020 18:30 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 17:36 IST
Jana Small Finance Bank Launches DIGIGEN - Simple Digital Banking for Savings Account & Fixed Deposits
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Jana Small Finance Bank, a scheduled commercial bank, today launched DIGIGEN - a digital banking platform where customers can digitally open a Savings Account and Fixed Deposit instantly; anytime, anywhere. DIGIGEN onboarding is a hassle-free, three-step process to open an account. True to its brand promise 'paise ki Kadar', customers are eligible for an attractive 4.5% p.a. interest rates on Savings Account with no minimum balance and up to 7.50%* p.a. interest on Fixed Deposits.

DIGIGEN also offers a host of other exciting features, including online bill payment, instant money transfer and airport lounge access on debit cards, to name a few. All a new customer requires to do is fill her/his minimum details and provide AADHAR & PAN number as KYC, to open a DIGIGEN account. Customers can deposit up to Rs.1 Lakh in this account before upgrading to a full KYC account with the Bank.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Ajay Kanwal, MD, and CEO of Jana Small Finance Bank said: "One does not require to be tech-savvy to open a DIGIGEN account, as we have made the platform simple and user friendly. Customers will get real 'paise ki Kadar' when they choose the full feature* zero balance saving account giving them 4.5% p.a. and/ or a digital FD with 7.5% p.a.* interest." Jana Small Finance Bank has tied up with one of the leading network security company, to protect customers from phishing attacks. The bank has implemented information and cybersecurity policies in line with the Reserve Bank of India and ISO 27001 guidelines. Based on these policies, it has enforced detailed procedures for Application Security, Database Security, System Security, and Network Security along with a 24-hour Security Operation Centre (SOC) for monitoring all transactions in real-time. * For more details on features, the applicable rate of interest, terms, and conditions, customers can visit the website Jana Small Finance Bank.

About Jana Small Finance Bank: Jana Small Finance Bank, erstwhile Janalakshmi Financial Services (NBFC MFI that started in 2006), is headquartered in Bengaluru and has undertaken the journey of financial inclusion, serving the underserved for over a decade. The Bank began banking operations over two years ago and is serving 40 lakh customers across 22 states and Union Territories in India. Its vision is to become the leading inclusive digitized bank serving all customer segments and communities of an aspirational India. The bank has been expanding its digital range of services and products and recently launched a unique UPI QR based loan EMI payment solution in collaboration with NPCI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

REPEAT-On an empty Via Dolorosa before Easter, praying for the world's sick

Brown-robed Franciscans stride through a shuttered and deserted Jerusalem to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, the global focus of the most important festival in the Christian calendar - but in a city bereft of Easter pilgrims. Among them i...

UK retailer Debenhams enters administration again

British department store group Debenhams, whose 142 UK stores have been shuttered by the coronavirus emergency, has fallen into administration for the second time in a year, it said on Thursday.The group said it had entered administration t...

WHO's new funding appeal for coronavirus fight to top $1 bln - diplomats

The World Health Organization WHO is preparing to launch an appeal soon for more than 1 billion to fund operations against the COVID-19 pandemic through year-end, diplomats told Reuters on Thursday.WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebre...

Finland confirms coronavirus restrictions in place until May 13

Finlands government on Thursday confirmed it was extending by a month most of the restrictions imposed to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.The extension until May 13 had been expected after a previous statement at the end of Marc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020