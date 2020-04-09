Jana Small Finance Bank Launches DIGIGEN - Simple Digital Banking for Savings Account & Fixed Deposits

Jana Small Finance Bank, a scheduled commercial bank, today launched DIGIGEN - a digital banking platform where customers can digitally open a Savings Account and Fixed Deposit instantly; anytime, anywhere. DIGIGEN onboarding is a hassle-free, three-step process to open an account. True to its brand promise 'paise ki Kadar', customers are eligible for an attractive 4.5% p.a. interest rates on Savings Account with no minimum balance and up to 7.50%* p.a. interest on Fixed Deposits.

DIGIGEN also offers a host of other exciting features, including online bill payment, instant money transfer and airport lounge access on debit cards, to name a few. All a new customer requires to do is fill her/his minimum details and provide AADHAR & PAN number as KYC, to open a DIGIGEN account. Customers can deposit up to Rs.1 Lakh in this account before upgrading to a full KYC account with the Bank.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Ajay Kanwal, MD, and CEO of Jana Small Finance Bank said: "One does not require to be tech-savvy to open a DIGIGEN account, as we have made the platform simple and user friendly. Customers will get real 'paise ki Kadar' when they choose the full feature* zero balance saving account giving them 4.5% p.a. and/ or a digital FD with 7.5% p.a.* interest." Jana Small Finance Bank has tied up with one of the leading network security company, to protect customers from phishing attacks. The bank has implemented information and cybersecurity policies in line with the Reserve Bank of India and ISO 27001 guidelines. Based on these policies, it has enforced detailed procedures for Application Security, Database Security, System Security, and Network Security along with a 24-hour Security Operation Centre (SOC) for monitoring all transactions in real-time. * For more details on features, the applicable rate of interest, terms, and conditions, customers can visit the website Jana Small Finance Bank.

About Jana Small Finance Bank: Jana Small Finance Bank, erstwhile Janalakshmi Financial Services (NBFC MFI that started in 2006), is headquartered in Bengaluru and has undertaken the journey of financial inclusion, serving the underserved for over a decade. The Bank began banking operations over two years ago and is serving 40 lakh customers across 22 states and Union Territories in India. Its vision is to become the leading inclusive digitized bank serving all customer segments and communities of an aspirational India. The bank has been expanding its digital range of services and products and recently launched a unique UPI QR based loan EMI payment solution in collaboration with NPCI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.