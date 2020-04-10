Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Africa extends coronavirus lockdown as increase in cases slows

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 10-04-2020 03:47 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 03:09 IST
South Africa extends coronavirus lockdown as increase in cases slows
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday prolonged by a further 14 days a national lockdown aimed at stemming coronavirus, saying the struggle was "far from over" as infections rose to 1,934. "After careful consideration of the available evidence, the national coronavirus command council has decided to extend the nationwide lockdown by a further two weeks beyond the initial 21 days," Ramaphosa announced in a televised address.

The president added that while it was too early to make a "definitive analysis" of the pandemic in South Africa, there was evidence to suggest the measures had been effective. "In the two weeks before the lockdown, the average daily increase in new cases was around 42 percent," Ramaphosa said.

"Since the start of the lockdown, the average daily increase has been around four percent." But he warned against complacency and said it was not the time to "relax". South Africa is the worst-affected country on the continent, followed by Algeria with 1,666 cases confirmed so far.

The number of deaths remains relatively low, with 18 fatalities recorded to date. Ramaphosa said he recognized the "great sacrifices" made by citizens and vowed to adjust lockdown measures so as to enable "a phased recovery of the economy".

Despite a recession and huge public debt, Africa's most advanced economy has set aside millions of rands for businesses and workers affected by the shutdown. The president and all his ministers will now also take a one-third salary cut for three months and donate the money to the country's virus solidarity fund.

"If we end the lockdown too soon or too abruptly, we risk a massive and uncontrollable resurgence of the disease," Ramaphosa warned. The main opposition Democratic Alliance (DA) party called for a "gradual phasing out" of the lockdown to prevent a "complete economic collapse".

"We must ensure that in our attempt to protect our country from the coronavirus outbreak, we also protect the livelihoods of our citizens who will be... unemployed as a result," said the party in a statement after Ramaphosa's address. South Africa embarked on a mass door-to-door screening and testing campaign last week, with thousands of field workers deployed across the country of 57 million people.

Mobile phones will be used to track people who may have come into contact with infected citizens. But the president said testing would only provide a "better picture" of the infection rate and that only behavioral changes would stop the respiratory disease from spreading.

"The struggle against coronavirus is far from over," Ramaphosa added. "But we know that this is a matter of survival, and we dare not fail.".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

HC notice to Centre on stranded Indians in Malaysia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

DoorDash to cut restaurant commissions by half as coronavirus keeps diners at home

DoorDash Inc said on Thursday it would cut commissions by half for its more than 150,000 local restaurant partners in the United States, Canada, and Australia, as the new coronavirus outbreak stops people from dining out. The 100 million co...

Sports-No vaccine, no American fans in stands - says poll

North Americas sports leagues may be itching to return to action but 72 of those who responded to a Seton Hall poll said they would not feel safe to attend games until a vaccine for the novel coronavirus is developed. Asked what they would ...

Facebook must face renewed privacy lawsuit over user tracking

A federal appeals court on Thursday revived nationwide litigation accusing Facebook Inc of violating users privacy rights by tracking their internet activity even after they logged out of the social media website.The 9th U.S. Circuit Court ...

Fans of card games resort to playing via video chat during social distancing

Fans of popular group card games including Codenames, Spyfall and Cards Against Humanity have turned to playing unofficial online versions during video conferences with friends, as coronavirus restrictions prevent them from meeting up in pe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020