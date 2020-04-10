Foreign news schedule for Friday, April 10

- Stories relating to coronavirus situation from multiple datelines. - Situation of global markets due to COVID-19.

- Update on the health condition of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. - COVID-19 pandemic provides “window” into how bio-terrorist attack might unfold in world: Guterres - Top oil producers except Mexico agree to output cuts: OPEC PTI AMS AMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.