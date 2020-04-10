Foreign news schedule for Friday, April 10

Foreign news schedule for Friday, April 10PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2020 10:07 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 10:07 IST
- Stories relating to coronavirus situation from multiple datelines. - Situation of global markets due to COVID-19.
- Update on the health condition of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. - COVID-19 pandemic provides “window” into how bio-terrorist attack might unfold in world: Guterres - Top oil producers except Mexico agree to output cuts: OPEC PTI AMS AMS
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Boris Johnson
- UK
- Mexico
- OPEC
ALSO READ
British PM Boris Johnson self-isolates after testing positive for coronavirus
Boris Johnson admitted to hospital with COVID-19 symptoms
UK PM Boris Johnson to continue COVID-19 self-isolation due to fever
Boris Johnson may have contracted COVID-19 by shaking hands with positive patients
COVID-19: Boris Johnson improving and sitting up in bed, says Rishi Sunak