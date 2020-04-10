Echo goes live in Overwatch on Tuesday

After nearly a month of public testing, Echo will become the latest Overwatch hero available for live play as of Tuesday. The official announcement came in a Thursday post on Overwatch's Twitter account: "Following the flight plan. Echo swoops into Overwatch on April 14!"

Field Level Media's Noah Waltzer recently assessed the Echo's abilities, including the power to fly freely in any direction and glide in mi-air. Waltzer wrote, "Echo's mobility allows her to instantly go on flanks or else appear in enemy backlines, where her medium-range damage kit allows her to deal some serious damage."

Echo possesses a secondary fire called Sticky Bombs, but her ultimate, Duplicate, can briefly turn her into a copy of any hero on the other team (except another Echo). According to Waltzer, "When Echo has Duplicate available, it becomes nearly impossible to plan around what Echo's team will do in a fight since that team essentially has access to 11 possible ultimates (five of her teammates, six possible ults from the Duplicate).

"As a result, teams will need to prioritize shutting Echo down in team fights to prevent Echo from getting value out of Duplicate. Of course, when Echo's Duplicate runs out of health, she becomes a regular Echo again, complete with her tool chest of damage. But at least the threat of being Reinhardt Earthshattered twice or whatever the case may be will be neutralized." He concluded, "Echo's raw strength and versatility make her a good addition to any team composition."

