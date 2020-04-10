Left Menu
Development News Edition

Echo goes live in Overwatch on Tuesday

Reuters | Updated: 10-04-2020 11:27 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 10:24 IST
Echo goes live in Overwatch on Tuesday
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

After nearly a month of public testing, Echo will become the latest Overwatch hero available for live play as of Tuesday. The official announcement came in a Thursday post on Overwatch's Twitter account: "Following the flight plan. Echo swoops into Overwatch on April 14!"

Field Level Media's Noah Waltzer recently assessed the Echo's abilities, including the power to fly freely in any direction and glide in mi-air. Waltzer wrote, "Echo's mobility allows her to instantly go on flanks or else appear in enemy backlines, where her medium-range damage kit allows her to deal some serious damage."

Echo possesses a secondary fire called Sticky Bombs, but her ultimate, Duplicate, can briefly turn her into a copy of any hero on the other team (except another Echo). According to Waltzer, "When Echo has Duplicate available, it becomes nearly impossible to plan around what Echo's team will do in a fight since that team essentially has access to 11 possible ultimates (five of her teammates, six possible ults from the Duplicate).

"As a result, teams will need to prioritize shutting Echo down in team fights to prevent Echo from getting value out of Duplicate. Of course, when Echo's Duplicate runs out of health, she becomes a regular Echo again, complete with her tool chest of damage. But at least the threat of being Reinhardt Earthshattered twice or whatever the case may be will be neutralized." He concluded, "Echo's raw strength and versatility make her a good addition to any team composition."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

HC notice to Centre on stranded Indians in Malaysia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

In a test of faith, Christians mark Good Friday in isolation

Christians are commemorating Jesus crucifixion without the solemn church services or emotional processions of past years, marking Good Friday in a world locked down by the coronavirus pandemic. A small group of clerics are to hold a closed-...

ANALYSIS-Japan's battle with pandemic may mark end of Abe's fiscal experiment

The huge cost of the coronavirus pandemic is upending Japans seven-year experiment to rescue the economy from its debt timebomb, as recession fears prompt calls for helicopter money - unlimited spending bankrolled by the central bank.Days a...

Post lockdown plan: IndiGo CEO says airline will have no meal service for some time; will fill only 50 pc seats in airport buses.

Eds Eds Corrects 50 pc seats in airport buses, not flight seats Post lockdown plan IndiGo CEO says airline will have no meal service for some time will fill only 50 pc seats in airport buses....

Cambodia adopts law to allow for emergency powers to tackle coronavirus

Cambodias parliament passed a law on Friday to prepare the way for a state of emergency, which Prime Minister Hun Sen has said he might have to declare to reinforce the campaign against the coronavirus. Human rights groups say an emergency ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020