Belgium coronavirus deaths top 3,000

Belgium coronavirus deaths top 3,000PTI | Brussels | Updated: 10-04-2020 16:10 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 15:38 IST
Belgium's death toll from the novel coronavirus pandemic has topped 3,000, officials said Friday after the country recorded 496 more deaths in the past 24 hours
Health authorities said the big jump over previous daily counts included 171 fatalities in retirement homes that took place in the last half of March
It pushed the national running total of COVID-19 related deaths to 3,019.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Belgium