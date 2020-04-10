Left Menu
Development News Edition

Xi calls for tighter supervision of workplace safety as China resumes work after coronavirus battle

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 10-04-2020 18:42 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 18:18 IST
Xi calls for tighter supervision of workplace safety as China resumes work after coronavirus battle
President Xi Jinping (File photo) Image Credit: Flickr

President Xi Jinping on Friday called for tighter supervision of safety measures at workplaces as China gears up to resume work and production in a big way after over two months of battle against coronavirus pandemic. Xi asked officials to strengthen monitoring and law enforcement of production safety even as coronavirus cases began to rise again in China following the return of Chinese nationals from abroad in big numbers.

"Authorities should firmly hold the bottom line of workplace safety," Xi was quoted as saying by the state-run Xinhua news agency on Friday. Noting that the country had made progress in workplace safety last year with the number of accidents declining, Xi said there remained many risks and much work is yet to be done.

Workplace safety must not be regarded as a trivial matter or treated with formalism or bureaucracy, Xi said. In view of the main features and outstanding problems in workplace safety, Xi said efforts should be made to improve the responsibility system, ensure strict rectification of problems found, and strengthen risk prevention and control so that hidden dangers could be fundamentally eliminated and major accidents effectively curbed.

Premier Li Keqiang, who headed the leading official's group to control COVID-19 also said officials must not let up on workplace safety at a time when the country is in a critical period of coordinating epidemic control and work resumption. The instructions were delivered at a national teleconference on workplace safety in Beijing on Friday.

China has reported 42 new coronavirus cases, including 38 imported infections, taking the total tally to 81,907, health officials said on Friday, as the country started a new trial of re-testing the recovered COVID-19 patients amid heightened concern of a rebound of the deadly disease. The Chinese health authority on Friday said that 47 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases, including 14 from abroad, were reported in the mainland.

China's National Health Commission (NHC) said 42 new confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported, including 38 imported cases on Thursday. Four new domestically transmitted cases were reported --three in Guangdong Province and one in Heilongjiang Province -- it said.

As the new infections continue to increase, China on Thursday unveiled a new trial protocol warranting re-testing of the recovered coronavirus patients besides intensifying the screening of asymptomatic cases as concerns grew over a second wave of the infections in the country. The move comes a day after China lifted the 76-day lockdown in Wuhan where the pandemic originated.

One death was reported in coronavirus epicenter Hubei Province, taking the overall death toll in the country to 3,336, while the overall confirmed cases on the mainland reached 81,907 by Thursday. This includes 77,455 patients who were discharged after treatment. The NHC said 1,097 asymptomatic cases, including 349 from abroad, were still under medical observation.

Asymptomatic cases refer to people who are tested positive for the coronavirus but develop no symptoms such as fever, cough or sore throat but they are infectious and pose a risk of spreading to others, according to a new official notification.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

DHFL employees donate one-day's salary towards PM-CARES Fund

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pak SC benches to resume work from Apr 13 despite rise in coronavirus cases

Pakistans Supreme Court will gradually resume work from April 13 despite increase in the coronavirus cases in the country, according to a media report. The apex court decided to resume the functioning of its all benches even as the coronavi...

Portugal set to extend coronavirus lockdown till May 1

Portuguese President Marcelo Rebeleo de Sousa said on Friday he would propose next week extending a national lockdown till May 1 as the number of coronavirus cases in the country rose above 15,000. Parliament is likely to approve his reques...

Swimming-USA Swimming reschedules Olympic team trials

USA Swimming said on Friday it had rescheduled its Olympic trials to June 13-20, 2021 and that they would remain in Omaha, Nebraska. The rescheduling of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics to July 23 to Aug. 8 next year due to the novel coronavirus out...

Inmates rampage through offices, set fires at Kansas prison

Dozens of inmates at the Lansing Correctional Facility in Kansas rampaged through offices, breaking windows and setting small fires for several hours before the facility was secured, a prison official said Friday. The disturbance began abou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020