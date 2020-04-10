Left Menu
Development News Edition

New York revamps overwhelmed unemployment system

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 10-04-2020 20:20 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 20:20 IST
New York revamps overwhelmed unemployment system

New York state is getting help from Google to overhaul a decades-old unemployment benefits system that has left laid-off workers frustrated and awaiting help. Google helped New York design a revamped website that launched Thursday evening. The state also added 300 workers to its 700-person staff to process unemployment benefit applications.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the state Department of Labor's system has crashed because of a record-shattering surge in claims amid outbreak-related layoffs. There have been 350,000 claims in the last week. So far, 600,000 claims over the past three weeks have been successfully processed and over 200,000 are still in partial status, according to the Cuomo administration.

“Government shuts down the private sector economy. You have millions out of work,” Cuomo said Thursday. “The next shoe to drop is going to be millions of people call in for unemployment benefits, crashing the system that handles the unemployment benefits because you've had a hundredfold increase, which is what has happened.” The state is also trying to reduce call volume by having state workers call up individuals to follow-up with incomplete applications.

Previously, applicants who left fields blank were told to call the state's unemployment system..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

DHFL employees donate one-day's salary towards PM-CARES Fund

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Singapore PM promises foreign workers full support; 198 new coronavirus cases reported

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has promised to do his best to take care of foreign workers even as the city-state reported 198 new cases of COVID-19 infection and one death on Friday. With the latest infections, the total number o...

Mexico says reached deal with Trump to cut crude output

The president of Mexico -- the lone holdout in an global deal to cut crude production -- said Friday he has reached a deal with President Donald Trump to reduce oil output. Mexico will cut production by 100,000 barrels per day bpd, Presiden...

Myanmar frees journalist who was charged under terrorism law

A Myanmar journalist arrested on terrorism charges after publishing an interview with a spokesman for the Arakan Army rebel group was freed on Thursday and said police had told him they would not pursue the case. Nay Myo Lin, the editor-in-...

Rajasthan govt announces Rs 50 lakh compensation for staff who die due to COVID-19 while on duty

Rajasthan government on Friday announced it will provide an assistance of Rs 50 lakh to the family of any employee who dies due to coronavirus while on duty related to the COVID-19 pandemic, an official statement said. This assistance schem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020