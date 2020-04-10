Turkey coronavirus deaths pass 1,000: minister

More than 1,000 people have died from the novel coronavirus in Turkey, according to the health minister Friday, as 4,747 new cases were recorded

Fahrettin Koca shared the latest figures in an image on Twitter, showing 98 more people had died in the last 24 hours, pushing the total death toll to 1,006. With the new cases of COVID-19, Turkey has officially recorded a total of 47,029 people with the virus.

