Brazil registers 1,000th coronavirus death

Brazil registers 1,000th coronavirus deathPTI | Brasilia | Updated: 11-04-2020 01:06 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 01:06 IST
Brazil, the hardest-hit Latin American country in the coronavirus pandemic, crossed the mark of 1,000 deaths on Friday, the health ministry said
The ministry's latest figures gave a toll of 19,638 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 1,057 deaths.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
