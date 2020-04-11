Brazil registers 1,000th coronavirus death

Brazil, the hardest-hit Latin American country in the coronavirus pandemic, crossed the mark of 1,000 deaths on Friday, the health ministry said

The ministry's latest figures gave a toll of 19,638 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 1,057 deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.