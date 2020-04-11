BRIEF-Tesla Has Furloughed Around Half Of Its U.S. Sales And Delivery Employees This Week - CNBC

April 10 (Reuters) -

* TESLA HAS FURLOUGHED AROUND HALF OF ITS U.S. SALES AND DELIVERY EMPLOYEES THIS WEEK - CNBC, CITING COMPANY INSIDERS Source: https://cnb.cx/3ccUWSf Further company coverage:

