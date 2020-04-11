Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus related deaths in UK rise to 8,958

The number of coronavirus related deaths in the United Kingdom rose by 980 over a day to 8,958, the Department of Health and Social Care said on Friday.

ANI | London | Updated: 11-04-2020 02:29 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 02:29 IST
Coronavirus related deaths in UK rise to 8,958
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

London [UK], April 11 (Sputnik/ANI): The number of coronavirus related deaths in the United Kingdom rose by 980 over a day to 8,958, the Department of Health and Social Care said on Friday. "As of 5pm [16:00 GMT] on 9 April, of those hospitalised in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus, 8,958 have sadly died," the ministry tweeted.

As of Friday morning, 5,706 more people tested positive for the virus, bringing the total to 73,758, with over 256,000 people tested since the start of the outbreak. Health Secretary Matt Hancock told reporters at a briefing that the government was ramping up testing, opening new drive-through testing centers and mega labs across the country. (Sputnik/ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

PGI Chandigarh experts project that COVID may peak by mid-Sept; can infect 58 pc of country's population: Amarinder Singh.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

IMF's Georgieva creates external advisory panel on pandemic

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Friday announced the creation of an external advisory group to provide input on policy challenges, including the coronavirus pandemic and its massive economic impact.The ...

Trump agrees to help Mexico meet global oil cut target

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he would help Mexico contribute to global oil output reductions, in a surprise move that could break an impasse among the worlds major oil producers over cutbacks aimed at stabilizing crude prices....

Two-day lockdown imposed in much of Turkey, coronavirus death toll tops 1,000

Istanbul, Ankara and other major Turkish cities locked down for two days from midnight on Friday to combat the spread of the coronavirus under an Interior Ministry order, as the countrys death toll from the pandemic rose above 1,000. The re...

BRIEF-Canada has not agreed to specific oil curtailment goals

Canadian Natural Resources Minister Seamus ORegan in a phone interview says CANADA HAS NOT AGREED TO SPECIFIC OIL CURTAILMENT GOALS G20 ENERGY MEETING DID NOT DISCUSS CANADA CURTAILMENT FIGURES CANADA TO PRESENT FEDERAL AID PACKAGE FOR OI...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020