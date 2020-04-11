Entertainment News Roundup: Harvey Weinstein free of coronavirus symptoms; UK costume makers turn from Downton and Star Wars and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Harvey Weinstein free of coronavirus symptoms, spokesman says

Harvey Weinstein, who is serving a prison sentence for rape, has no symptoms of the coronavirus, his spokesman said on Thursday, more than two weeks after a union official for corrections officers said the former movie producer had tested positive. "As of now, it's been 14 days since reports of concern from people inside the prison, and he has no symptoms and no issues," Weinstein spokesman Juda Engelmayer said.

UK costume makers turn from Downton and Star Wars to focus on scrubs

Costume makers in Britain who normally dress actors in shows from Downton Abbey to Game of Thrones and Batman have joined forces to make scrubs for medics fighting the coronavirus outbreak. Working from kitchens, sheds, and attics across the country, the team is churning out uniforms for returning medics and clinicians who do not normally wear them.

'Saturday Night Live' returning with remotely produced TV show

Sketch show "Saturday Night Live" is returning to U.S. television with a new, remotely produced show this weekend, broadcaster NBC said on Thursday. The network said the satirical show, which shut down production in mid-March because of the coronavirus outbreak, would feature original content from "Saturday Night Live" cast members, including the regular "Weekend Update" segment.



