Pakistani army kills 7 militants in North Waziristan

Pakistan's military raided a militant hideout in a former Taliban stronghold on the country's border with Afghanistan, triggering a fierce clash in which seven militants and two soldiers were killed. The security forces conducted an intelligence-based military operation in North Waziristan on Friday.

The operation led to the exchange of fire resulting in the killing of "seven terrorists" while "two soldiers embraced martyrdom", the Army said on Saturday. The Army says it has destroyed militant hideouts across the country by either killing the terrorists or expelling them after a series of operations.

But the rebels often sneak back from Afghanistan through the porous border and cause troubles in the former tribal districts. Pakistan and Afghanistan share a 2,400-kilometer border.

Separately, the Pakistan Amy spokesman accused India of unprovoked ceasefire violations during the last 24 hours using artillery and heavy mortars in Sharda, Dhudnial and Shahkot Sectors along the Line of Control.

