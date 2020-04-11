Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italy extends its full lockdown till May 3

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has announced that the nation-wide lockdown will continue till at least May 3, with some minor concessions.

ANI | Rome | Updated: 11-04-2020 16:48 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 16:48 IST
Italy extends its full lockdown till May 3
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has announced that the nation-wide lockdown will continue till at least May 3, with some minor concessions. In a televised address, Conte announced the extension and took questions from the journalists online, as reported by Xinhua on Saturday.

There are some minor concessions that were not allowed in the initial lockdown announced on March 10. The extended lockdown includes re-opening of stores that sell goods for children and stores that sell stationery and books, beginning April 14. Conte hopes that the lockdown extended till May 3 would be the last full extension that is keeping all people of Italy in their homes.

"Our hope is that after May 3 we can gradually start again, with caution, gradually," Conte said. "But this will depend on the efforts we make between now and then," he added. "We are determined to loosen the measures for economic activity as soon as possible. But we are not yet in a position to do so," he added.

Conte also cautioned against Italians letting down their guard. "We cannot risk nullifying the efforts and sacrifices we have made so far," Conte said. "If we give in to temptation (to ignore quarantine rules) we risk having to start over from the start."

Italy remains one of the countries hit the hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic, with nearly 19,000 deaths and nearly 150,000 infections. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

Govt school teacher suspended, booked for offensive post on social media in JK's Doda

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

PoK, Gilgit Baltistan unprepared to handle COVID-19 outbreak

Lack of coronavirus testing laboratories, medical staff, and Personal Protective Equipment PPE kits in Pakistan occupied Kashmir PoK and Gilgit Baltistan are causes of major concern, say political activists even as the pandemic is set to fl...

586 COVID-19 hospitals with 1 lakh isolation beds, over 11K ICU beds across country: Health Min

A total of 586 hospitals in the country have been marked as dedicated COVID-19 hospitals with a capacity of over one lakh isolation beds and 11,500 ICU beds reserved for coronavirus patients, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday. Addr...

Medicine cartons reach at various railway stations: East Coast Railway

East Coast Railway on Saturday said that medicine cartons have been received at various stations including Palasa, Brahmapur, Balangir, Bargarh, Sambalpur and Rayagada Stations today, in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak. These medicines have b...

Policeman attacked for stopping Friday prayers in mosque in Nepal

A group of Muslim youths in Nepal allegedly manhandled a police officer after he tried to stop Friday prayers in a mosque in southern Nepal in view of the lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak. Violating the three-week-long nationwide lo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020