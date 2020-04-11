Reality Rift, Fnatic win openers in SE Asia event

Reality Rift, Fnatic win openers in SE Asia eventReuters | Updated: 11-04-2020 20:42 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 20:38 IST
Reality Rift and Fnatic swept their respective matches on Saturday to begin to play in the DOTA BTS Pro Series: Southeast Asia event. Reality Rift dispatched BOOM Esports by winning their maps in over 35 and 22 minutes, respectively.
Fnatic had a tougher time against T1 before pulling out victories in over 55 and 39 minutes, respectively. The tournament is being contested from April 10-26, with eight teams competing for a $50,000 prize pool and $21,000 going to the champion.
The eight teams participate in best-of-three matches in the round-robin competition. The top four teams advance to the Upper Bracket in the double-elimination playoff format while the fifth- and sixth-place teams gain entry into the Lower Bracket. The bottom two teams are eliminated.
All playoff matches are best-of-three, however, the Grand Final is contested in a best-of-five format. The action continues on Sunday with three matches:
Fnatic vs. Geek Fam TNC Predator vs. BOOM Esports
Geek Fam vs. T1 BTS Pro Series: Southeast Asia standings through Saturday (map record in parentheses):
T1. Fnatic: 1-0 (2-0) T1. Reality Rift: 1-0 (2-0)
T1. Team Adroit: 1-0 (2-0) T1. TNC Predator: 1-0 (2-0)
T5. BOOM Esports: 0-1 (0-2) T5. T1: 0-1 (0-2)
T5. CR: 0-1 (0-2) T5. Geek Fam: 0-1 (0-2)
