Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reality Rift, Fnatic win openers in SE Asia event

Reuters | Updated: 11-04-2020 20:42 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 20:38 IST
Reality Rift, Fnatic win openers in SE Asia event
Fnatic had a tougher time against T1 before pulling out victories in over 55 and 39 minutes, respectively. Image Credit: ANI

Reality Rift and Fnatic swept their respective matches on Saturday to begin to play in the DOTA BTS Pro Series: Southeast Asia event. Reality Rift dispatched BOOM Esports by winning their maps in over 35 and 22 minutes, respectively.

Fnatic had a tougher time against T1 before pulling out victories in over 55 and 39 minutes, respectively. The tournament is being contested from April 10-26, with eight teams competing for a $50,000 prize pool and $21,000 going to the champion.

The eight teams participate in best-of-three matches in the round-robin competition. The top four teams advance to the Upper Bracket in the double-elimination playoff format while the fifth- and sixth-place teams gain entry into the Lower Bracket. The bottom two teams are eliminated.

All playoff matches are best-of-three, however, the Grand Final is contested in a best-of-five format. The action continues on Sunday with three matches:

Fnatic vs. Geek Fam TNC Predator vs. BOOM Esports

Geek Fam vs. T1 BTS Pro Series: Southeast Asia standings through Saturday (map record in parentheses):

T1. Fnatic: 1-0 (2-0) T1. Reality Rift: 1-0 (2-0)

T1. Team Adroit: 1-0 (2-0) T1. TNC Predator: 1-0 (2-0)

T5. BOOM Esports: 0-1 (0-2) T5. T1: 0-1 (0-2)

T5. CR: 0-1 (0-2) T5. Geek Fam: 0-1 (0-2)

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

Govt school teacher suspended, booked for offensive post on social media in JK's Doda

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Trouble doctors, paramedics and face action: Noida police warns landlords, residential societies

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police on Saturday issued prohibitory orders under a central law to prevent landlords and residential societies from pressuring doctors and paramedical staff to vacate premises, officials said. The prohibitory orders ...

COVID-19: Mobile app to track home quarantined people in Chandigarh

The Chandigarh administration has launched a mobile app to track home quarantined people in the Union Territory to ensure that they are following the laid down norms. The app -- CVD Tracker -- has been developed to identify and geo-fence sp...

Coronavirus cases in Delhi rise to 1069; death toll is 19: Authorities.

Coronavirus cases in Delhi rise to 1069 death toll is 19 Authorities....

'May extend lockdown post Apr 30; Mumbai to be under red zone'

Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Pune will fall under the red zone as they have reported 91 per cent of the total 1652 positive cases in Maharashtra so far, Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Saturday after Chief Minister Uddhav Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020