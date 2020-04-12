Cloud9 swept again at BTS Pro Series: Americas

The rough start continued for Cloud9 on Saturday, as the club lost 2-0 for the second time in as many days at the Dota 2 BTS Pro Series: Americas. In falling in a combined 78 minutes to CR4ZY, Cloud9 dropped into last place in the eight-team standings. It was CR4ZY's first match of the event.

In the day's first battle, Evil Geniuses opened their tournament by rallying for a 2-1 win over Thunder Predator. Thunder Predator won the first map in 32 minutes and looked like it was headed to a 2-0 start to the tournament after Friday's opening win. Instead, EG swept the next two maps in 33 and 31 minutes.

The online Dota 2 event features eight teams competing for a $50,000 prize pool, with $21,000 going to the tournament winner. All matches in the round-robin group stage are best-of-three.

The top four teams will advance to the upper bracket in the double-elimination playoff format, while the fifth- and sixth-place teams gain entry into the lower bracket. The bottom two teams will be eliminated. All playoff matches will be best-of three before the grand final on April 26, which will feature a best-of-five format.

The action continues on Sunday with two matches: Evil Geniuses vs. beastcoast

Cloud9 vs. Thunder Predator BTS Pro Series: Americas standings through Saturday (map record in parentheses):

T1. business associates, 1-0 (2-0) T1. CR4ZY, 1-0 (2-0)

3. Evil Geniuses, 1-0 (2-1) 4. Thunder Predator, 1-1 (3-3)

T5. beastcoast, 0-0 (0-0) T5. Quincy Crew, 0-0 (0-0)

7. FURIA Esports, 0-1 (1-2) 8. Cloud9, 0-2 (0-4)

--Field Level Media

