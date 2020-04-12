Coronavirus toll in Spain reaches 17,000

Spain has registered 619 deaths linked to coronavirus in last 24 hours, taking to the death toll to nearly 17,000, the Spanish Health Ministry's daily update said Sunday. The number of coronavirus cases has gone up to 166,000, Sputnik reported.

Nearly 60,000 patients have been discharged with complete recoveries, the government's data shows. Spain's daily death toll continues to slow from the peak in late March and early April when the daily death toll hovered around 900 people. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.