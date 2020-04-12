Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: UAE's MoHRE reviewing labour relations with countries not responding to evacuation requests

United Arab Emirates' (UAE) Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, MoHRE, has announced that it is studying measures to take with regards to current labour relations with partner countries.

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 12-04-2020 20:47 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 20:05 IST
COVID-19: UAE's MoHRE reviewing labour relations with countries not responding to evacuation requests
UAE flag . Image Credit: ANI

United Arab Emirates' (UAE) Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, MoHRE, has announced that it is studying measures to take with regards to current labor relations with partner countries. A Ministry official said that MoHRE is looking into revising current partnerships concerning labor relations with nations refusing to cooperate with evacuation measures undertaken by the UAE to repatriate private sector expatriates who wish to return home.

The official noted that the Ministry's move comes after a number of countries did not respond to requests by their nationals to return home following COVID-19 developments. The official stated that the options currently being studied include the halting of any memoranda of understanding between the Ministry and the concerned authorities of non-cooperative countries, as well as the introduction of restrictions or quotas for future recruitment.

The source stressed the urgency of partner countries assuming their responsibilities towards their nationals working in the UAE who wish to return to their home countries. The official noted the recent humanitarian initiative launched by the Ministry in cooperation with the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the General Civil Aviation Authority, and the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority to enable residents working in the private sector to return to their home countries as a precautionary measure to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

SEZs urges govt to permit sale of goods in domestic mkt at discounted import duty

Pope calls for reduction or forgiveness of poor nations' debt

Boris Johnson says UK 'will defeat' coronavirus after leaving hospital

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Fnatic seize early lead in BTS Southeast Asia event

Fnatic seized an early lead in the BTS Pro Series Southeast Asia competition with a 2-1 win Sunday over Geek Fam. Fnatic 2-0 won the decisive third map in just over 23 minutes. Geek Fam 1-2 pulled out a 2-1 victory earlier in the day agains...

'Fake' website issuing ration cards in Delhi, case registered

A case has been registered following a complaint by the Food and Civil Supplies department about a fake website issuing ration cards, according to a Delhi government statement issued on Sunday.&#160; The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has r...

New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9.30 pm. . DEL93 PB-LOCKDOWN-5THLD ATTACK Officers hand chopped off in attack, cops arrest 11 holed up in Nihang gurdwara PatialaChandigarh A group of Nihangs chopped off an office...

Lockdown: Meghalaya allows opening of wine shops from Monday

Amid the nationwide lockdown triggered by coronavirus pandemic, the Meghalaya government has decided to allow wine shops to operate in the state from Monday owing to demand from the people, officials said on Sunday. However, strict social d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020