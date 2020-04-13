paiN disband Dota 2 roster, Infamous make changes

South American Dota 2 competitor paiN Gaming disbanded their roster while Infamous retooled theirs In a Twitter post translated from Portuguese, paiN Gaming said, "Today paiN says goodbye to the line-up that gave life to the organization, DotA2."

The paiN roster consisted of William "hFn" Medeiros, Leonardo "Mandy" Viana, Danylo "Kingrd" Nascimento, Kaue "Dunha1" Camuci and Anderson "444" Santos. PaiN Gaming answered a Leipzig Major lower-bracket setback to beastcoast with a loss among qualifiers bidding for the third round of the Minor and Major tournaments.

The Brazilian organization did not announce any future projects. As for Infamous, they released three more players and added four in a bid to rebuild around captain Mariano "Papita" Caneda. The new roster includes Papita, Christian "Accel" Cruz, Christian "Pakazs" Savina, Eliseo "Kxy" Arancibia and Miguel "Michael-" Choque.

Rafael "Sacred" Yonatan left the Peruvian team in February, while Alexis "slad1n-" Cepeda, Sebastian "Robo-Z" Cerralta and Enzo "Timado" Gianoli departed on Monday. --Field Level Media

