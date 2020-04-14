Karl-Anthony Towns' mother dies of coronavirus

Jacqueline Towns, the mother of Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns Jr., died of complications from the coronavirus on Monday. The Towns family announced the death of "Jackie" Towns on Monday with a statement from a family spokesperson.

"The Towns family is heartbroken by the untimely passing of Jacqueline Towns due to complications as a result of COVID-19," the statement read. "(She) had been battling the virus for more than a month when she succumbed to it." Karl-Anthony Towns Jr., 24, made a public plea with an Instagram video, asking fans to take the coronavirus and social distancing seriously after his mother was placed in a medically induced coma on March 25.

Towns Jr. said his father, who was quarantined when Jackie Towns became ill, is doing fine physically.

