Entertainment News Roundup: Japan TV show 'Terrace House' halts production and Quick-hit streaming service Quibi reports 1.7 million downloads

Japan TV show 'Terrace House' halts production over coronavirus

Fans of Japanese reality TV show "Terrace House" will have to find new ways to pass the time in self-isolation after staff said on its Twitter account https://twitter.com/TH6TV/status/1249635640418828289 that production of the latest season on Netflix was being halted due to the coronavirus outbreak. "We are suspending the current production of Terrace House Tokyo 2019-2020, giving the safety and health of cast and staff top priority," they said.

Quick-hit streaming service Quibi reports 1.7 million downloads in first week

About 1.7 million people downloaded the new entertainment streaming app Quibi during its first week on the market, Chief Executive Meg Whitman told CNBC television on Monday. Quibi, which offers movies, reality shows and news in episodes of 10 minutes or less, launched on April 6 in the United States and Canada with a 90-day free-trial. The service is a gamble by Hollywood that it can carve out another category in the crowded streaming video landscape.

